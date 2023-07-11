Deebo Samuel Cuts Radio Interview Short Over Eagles Questions
By Liam McKeone
The San Francisco 49ers are still quite bitter about how their season ended at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game last year. We know this because they collectively will not stop talking about how things would've turned out differently if Brock Purdy didn't get hurt early in the contest. Deebo Samuel has been particularly vocal about this, proclaiming that the Niners would've won if all things were equal on two separate occasions in the last six months.
Now it seems Samuel is tired of talking about his team's season-ending loss. The All-Pro wideout made an apperance on the Zach Gelb Show on CBS Sports Radio and was asked if he still felt San Francisco would've beat Philly with a healthy QB. He deflected a bit and then just stopped the interview entirely after Gelb's follow-up questions.
Some real loser behavior. It is undoubtedly annoying to keep answering those questions since they're probably the only ones he's received recently but he did it to himself. If Samuel did not want to answer questions about the Niners beating the Eagles he simply should not have publicly declared the Niners would've beat the Eagles. Twice. It's hard not to feel like Samuel is coming across as the embodiment of this famous tweet.
Props to the PR woman who had to jump on the phone and deal with the mess Samuel created, though. Handled like a professional.