Deebo Samuel Still Bitter About NFC Championship Game Loss to Eagles
There was an update to the ratings for Super Bowl LVII earlier this week that upgraded the game rorm the third-most watched ever to the most-watched ever. So if anyone else wants to go back and think about football games from a few months ago, that's OK too. And that's exactly what Deebo Samuel did this week when he became the latest San Francisco 49ers player to complain about the circumstances of their NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Samuel, in an interview with Complex, complained that things would have been different if the Niners had been healthy.
“We lost because we played with 10 people,” Samuel on the Eagles beating the 49ers in the NFC Title. “ I ain’t going to keep going on about what could’ve happened and what would’ve happened but yeah, it would’ve definitely been a different outcome (if healthy).
Samuel also said the Eagles are his most hated team right now. "All the trash talk coming from the Eagles fan base and the players, you just get tired of that."
Some people are probably tired of the 49ers not letting this go. They were still complaining the week of the Super Bowl and now it's May. No one is thinking about this except the 49ers. Unless they keep bringing it up.