DeAndre Hopkins: There Was No Relationship With Bill O'Brien
By Ryan Phillips | Apr 21 2020
DeAndre Hopkins is finally opening up about the trade that sent him from the Houston Texans to the Arizona Cardinals this offseason. The biggest revelation from the interviews he's given is that he had "no relationship" with Texans head coach and general manager Bill O'Brien.
When asked by Sports Illustrated's Greg Bishop about the trade, Hopkins said O'Brien called him and was very "businesslike." Then he said this:
"There was no relationship. Make sure you put that in there. There's not a lot to speak about."
O'Brien was Hopkins' head coach in Houston for six years while the receiver turned into one of the NFL's best at the position. He was a star. And somehow the two had no relationship to speak of. That's crazy enough, but some of the details in a story from Sports Illustrated qualify as positively nuts.
As Michael Irvin detailed on an episode of Get Up after the trade, O'Brien and Hopkins sat down for a personal meeting that got weird. O'Brien told Hopkins that the last time he had to sit down for a "meeting like this" it was with former Patriots tight end (and convicted murder) Aaron Hernandez. O'Brien was concerned with Hopkins' friends and the way he conducted himself. Obviously that had to be highly insulting to Hopkins.
When talking to Bishop, Hopkins didn't deny the meeting but he declined to delve deeper into it.
At this point it's fair to wonder why O'Brien still has a job. He's a terrible general manager and in his last game he authored one of the biggest playoff collapses in NFL history. On top of that, he failed to foster a relationship with arguably his best offensive player and managed to alienate him in the process.