Winners and Losers From DeAndre Hopkins-David Johnson Trade
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 16 2020
The Houston Texans opened up free agency by trading DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals. It was a shocking blockbuster deal that had many shaking their heads.
Here's a look at the winners and losers from that massive trade.
Winners
Kyler Murray
Hoo boy, this is going to be fun. The one thing Murray didn't have as a rookie was an elite, go-to No. 1 receiver. Now he's got one of the best in the NFL. Hopkins, Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk will form a really nice trio, giving Murray an excellent group of targets.
Murray was the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year without Hopkins. Imagine what he can do with him and another year of seasoning. This was a huge trade for Arizona's quarterback.
David Johnson
Johnson's career just got the clean slate and the change of scenery it needed.
Since signing a three-year, $39 million deal with the Cardinals in 2018, Johnson's career has been a mess. After rising up to be one of the NFL's best running backs, Johnson missed virtually all of the 2017 season with a wrist injury. He returned in 2018 but wasn't the same, rushing for only 940 yards, while adding 446 receiving yards. He played in just 13 games in 2019, rushing for 345 yards and catching 36 passes for 370 yards.
Now Johnson will have a chance to reestablish himself as a legitimate rushing threat. He's only 28 and the Texans have been looking for someone to take over as the team's top back. This sets up perfectly for him.
Losers
Deshaun Watson
Watson has to be furious right now. Hopkins is one of the NFL's best receivers and was by far Watson's top target. This isn't the kind of thing where there are other good, rising receivers on the roster so the Texans dumped an overpriced wideout to let them step up. Hopkins was their receiving corps and they traded him away.
In 15 games last season, Hopkins caught 104 passes for 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns. That came with teams constantly double-teaming him and no one taking any of the heat off of him. He's a four-time All-Pro and was under contract for three more years.
Hopkins had his go-to guy and the Texans ripped him away.
Texans fans
Lord, am I sorry for you guys. The last year of Bill O'Brien trades has been hard to watch, but at least you'd hope that it would pay off with a deep playoff run. Instead, you guys got bounced by the Chiefs after blowing a 24-0 lead in the divisional round.
Bill O'Brien
Bill O'Brien had one of the best receivers in the NFL on his roster under contract for three more seasons and he somehow didn't manage to get a first-round pick in return for his services. This would be a good time to remind you that the Texans don't have a first-round pick in the 2020 or 2021 NFL Drafts. So finding a top-tier receiver to replace Hopkins is going to be a lot more difficult.