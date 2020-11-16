DeAndre Hopkins: 'It was just a better catch by I'
By Stephen Douglas | Nov 15, 2020, 11:15 PM EST
DeAndre Hopkins made an absolutely amazing catch to beat the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Hopkins went up in between three Bills defenders and pulled down a bomb from Kyler Murray with a second remaining. As Hopkins noted in the post game interview, it was good defense, but "just a better catch by I."
You probably thought he would have trouble topping his catch and then he gives that quote like 30 minutes later? Come on. He made that catch and then he added a whole new term to the football lexicon. That's a meme and a t-shirt by Monday morning. What a fortunate series of events for Hopkins and the Arizona Cardinals.