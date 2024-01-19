David Jacoby Baptized Into Bills Mafia By a River of Bleu Cheese
By Kyle Koster
We're sure there's a perfectly good reason Craig Carton and Willie Colon baptized David Jacoby into Bills Mafia on FS1 this morning — Jacoby said his fandom was called into question — but in the end you don't really care about the why of it all. You'd simply rather see someone smothered in the best buffalo wing accouterment before most of the West Coast has made it down to breakfast without knowing any of the backstory. So why bother, right?
What's important is that when they dumped a big ol' thing of bleu cheese on Jacoby, it made a big mess with the perfect consistency because of the chunks. Extremely satisfying. Like when the Ghostbusters meet Slimer for the first time.
This is yet another example of wonderful producing. The bit doesn't land nearly as well if there's a lesser volume of blue cheese pouring out of those containers. They got the exact right amount for maximum quality. You can't really make out Jacoby's expression but we feel confident that at one point he thought wow, this is a lot while it was cascading down the front of his Josh Allen jersey and getting way more involved with his pants than expected.
Bad day to be doing boring content. A high bar has been established early.