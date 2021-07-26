Madden Team Interrupts Davante Adams' Golf Round to Give Him 99 Overall Rating News
Davante Adams had an interesting weekend. The Green Bay Packers star reportedly broke off contract extension talks with the team, and the specific wording Ian Rapoport gave about Adams and Green Bay being in a "bad place" should be a matter of great concern for Packers fans and a reason to celebrate for every other team in the NFL. Then the receiver exhibited solidarity with his quarterback Aaron Rodgers, still embroiled in his own disputes with the organization, by posting the same picture of Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen on Instagram at the same time.
Like many people choose to do in the summertime, Adams decided to blow off some steam by getting out on the golf course. He was interrupted by the Madden NFL team, who rolled up on Adams and his group in a Madden-branded golf cart to give him some news.
That news? Adams is the top overall rated receiver in the new Madden game coming out in August and the only player at his position to reach that coveted 99 overall rating. He got some bling and was pumped about it.
It is a well-deserved accolade for Adams, who put up another monstrous statistical season in 2020 by racking up 115 catches for 1,374 yards and 18 touchdowns last year. The announcement is also poorly timed from a Packers PR standpoint given the news of the weekend.
Everything is going great for the players in Green Bay. Now the Packers just need to make sure the best ones actually want to play for the organization, a task that grows taller by the day.