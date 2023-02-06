Darren Waller's New Head Tattoos Are Awesome
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller has been dinged up in two consecutive seasons, preventing him from realizing the full potential he showed in 2020, when he caught 107 passes for 1,196 yards and scored nine touchdowns. He's famously doing everything he can to get back there. With Derek Carr now in quarterback purgatory, the Aaron Rodgers rumors are beginning to swell. He's all anyone wants to talk about, save for Josh Jacobs' contract status. Unless Waller shows up sporting a new tattoo on each side of his head. That seems to have captured some of the attention.
They both look fantastic. Expert craftsmanship and the exact type of bold statement they are intended to be. It's a shame Waller has to wear a helmet that will keep these bad boys covered up.
So what does this mean for the Rodgers thing? Probably nothing. Except the quarterback, who spent his weekend winning the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, is also an ink enthusiast. And particularly crazy Raiders fans are trying to divine connections through the pieces. When they aren't criticizing the placement of such art. Yeah, the online world is superweird and not entirely productive. Kind of like this post. We simply could have said Waller has new tattoos on his skull and left it at that. Next time.