Aaron Rodgers Got His First Tattoo, Immediately Made It Weird
Aaron Rodgers took to his Instagram page on Wednesday to show off his new tattoo. The 38-year-old, four-time NFL MVP got inked for the first time and seemed thrilled with the results. And, he's right, it's a really cool tattoo. But in classic Aaron Rodgers fashion, he had to make it a little weird.
Here's the Instagram post:
And here's what he said about the tattoo:
There’s a deep and meaningful story and connection to absolutely each element of this art piece, and I’ll share a little more about that one day. For now, just thankful for @balazsbercsenyi and his patience and artistry. #tattoo #astrology #theelements #
Yes, Aaron, we know, you're super deep. I'm sure you did all your own research into every drop of ink that went into your arm. Man, why can't you just say, "Check out my first tattoo, I'm really happy with how it turned out" like a normal human being.