Top Five Players Danny Ainge is Almost Trading For Right Now
The NBA trade deadline is approaching and that means that Boston Celtics general manager Danny Ainge is having some very serious continuing discussions with teams all across the league. If there is a big name player who is even close to available, Ainge is doing his due diligence. He's making major offers. He's sending out feelers and he's kicking tires. Rest assured, he is very close to landing many excellent players who would transform the Celtics season and make them immediate contenders. These moves are very, very close to happening right now. The only thing more certain is that one side will flinch and the deal will fall through at the last minute.
Aaron Gordon
The Magic are ready to move on from Gordon. The Celtics have a very large and impressive trade exception that would allow them to land Gordon. He would fit well on their roster. Alas, it is not meant to be. The Magic will ask too much.
The Good Toronto Raptors
Kyle Lowry is looking for a contender. The Raptors are looking to trade Lowry. The Celtics could use a more reliable point guard. Pascal Siakam is having a down year and may have had a confrontation with Nick Nurse. Norman Powell is someone many franchises would love to poach. Ultimately, the Raptors just don't want to trade any of those guys inside the division. Unless it's to another team.
The Good Indiana Pacers
The Pacers are listening to offers for Malcolm Brogdon. They. might be open to moving Domantas Sabonis too as they slide further and further from a guarunteed playoff spot. Could their loss be the Celtics gain? It could. It won't, but it totally could have. Just you wait.
Harrison Barnes
Harrison Barnes is exactly what the Celtics need. Another swingman who can hit 3-pointers and defend to go along with the two All-Stars they already have. People who know things will think Boston was very close to landing him right before the upcoming deadline. So when the Boston loses an opening round series to the Hawks, blame Sacramento.
Bradley Beal
The Wizards have no intention of trading Bradley Beal. Bradley Beal has not asked for a trade. There is no reason to think Washington is discussing Bradley Beal with anyone, but Danny Aigne made a phone call. There was an inquiry. He almost pulled it off.