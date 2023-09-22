The Look on Daniel Jones Face is All You Need to Know About the 49ers Defense
The San Francisco 49ers beat the New York Giants, 30-12, on Thursday. The Giants struggled, gaining just 150 total yards while managing just one very short touchdown drive. Daniel Jones was completely forgettable, completing 22 of 32 passes for 137 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception.
This isn't great news for the Giants who only avoided an 0-3 start because the tanking Arizona Cardinals fell apart in the second half last week. But maybe they've just had bad luck, which is what this schedule is with the Giants facing one of the best defenses in the NFL on a short week. After completely shutting down the Giants the Niners have only given up 775 yards this season. That's fewer yards than the Steelers, Seahawks and Chargers have given up in just two weeks.
And if the look on Daniel Jones' face says anything, it's sh-t.
And where did they come from?
Meanwhile, Brock Purdy and his weapons just keep trucking along. Though luck looked just as important as talent at times last night. Jones doesn't seem to have either of those this season. What he does have is a lot of money. Jones will make more this year than Purdy will make on his entire current deal. That's a pretty good bargain. Especially paired with a defense that will make a quarterback look silly. Or make a silly look.