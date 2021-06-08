Dana White Laughs About UFC Long-Term Health Coverage Misunderstanding
Back on May 29th, UFC President Dana White did a sort of Q&A on Karyn Bryant's Instagram. One person asked White if the UFC would "ever offer their fighters full-time health benefits so they can have them after their careers are over and possibly deal with life altering issues from fighting." White responded "Soon." This was heartening news in the MMA world.
With UFC 263 coming up, White is doing the media rounds this week and was asked for an update on that great news for his fighters. White explained that the "soon" was meant as a response to another question, laughed, and said "that was wrong actually."
White then dropped the subject, which makes it sound like the UFC has no intention of taking care of their fighters once they're done fighting. Kind of dark and messed up, but also extremely on-brand. Also, a pretty funny misunderstanding, don't you think?
It's been a decade since White talked about the idea of a UFC pension plan, which still doesn't exist. Via MMA Junkie:
“Let me tell you what – fighters don’t want to share with anybody, and fighters don’t want us taking a piece of their money,” White said. “Taking some out and saying, ‘We’re going to put it over here and invest it for you.’ Guys are like, ‘I need all that money, and I want it now.’
“So it sounds like a great idea, and it sounds like something to do, but it’s a lot harder than people think.”
This is the kind of inaction that makes Jake Paul looks like the good guy when he calls you out over poor fighter pay. Seems like a company worth about $4 billion (that's billion with a B) should be able to do something about all of these things.