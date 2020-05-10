VIDEO: Francis Ngannou Knocks Out Jairzinho Rozenstruik in 20 Seconds at UFC 249
By Ryan Phillips | May 09 2020
Francis Ngannou did it again. "The Predator" knocked out Jairzinho Rozenstruik in seconds at UFC 249 in a much-anticipated fight between two knockout artists. It took just 20 seconds.
Ngannou is the No. 2 ranked heavyweight in the world and Rozenstruik had previously called him out publicly. He was clearly motivated to end the bout quickly. And he did just that.
Check out the video below and watch for the big left hook he lands just before Rozenstruik went down:
That was insane.
Ngannou is now positioned to get another heavyweight title shot against the winner of the next Stipe Miocic, Daniel Cormier fight. Miocic and Cormier are set to finish their trilogy at some point in the future.
Ngannou, who is now 15-3 with 12 knockouts, fought for the heavyweight title at UFC 220 in January of 2018. He was schooled and lost a five-round decision. After another decision loss to Derrick Lewis at UFC 226, Ngannou has turned things around with four-straight first-round knockouts.
It was Rozenstruik's first loss, he's now 10-1 with nine knockouts.