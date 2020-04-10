Dan Le Batard And Pablo Torre Fooled By Mina Kimes' Movie Knowledge
By Ryan Phillips | Apr 10 2020
Dan Le Batard and his merry Highly Quarantined gang were at it again on Friday this time trying to figure out which movies Mina Kimes has actually seen. Le Batard and Pablo Torre both failed to guess right when Kimes described the plots to The Waterboy and Baby Driver.
Check this out:
Man, I thought for sure she had seen The Waterboy because everyone has seen that movie. Plus, she did the accent and pronounced Bobby Boucher's name correctly. I think there's a little cheating here because she had watched YouTube clips. It's better when there's absolutely no knowledge of the movie and she's just giving a synopsis. Still, kudos to Kimes for fooling her colleagues.
This is the second edition of "Mina at the Movies" we've featured and Kimes is really good at this.