Dan Le Batard and Katie Nolan Weren't Fooled By Mina Kimes' Synopsis of 'Midsommar'
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 31 2020
Dan Le Batard and his Highly Quarantined crew were back at it again on Tuesday with another great premise. Mina Kimes gave synopses of two movies she allegedly saw and Le Batard and Katie Nolan had to guess whether or not she had actually seen them.
The segment is called "Mina at the Movies" and the two movies she claimed to have seen were Aquaman and Midsommar. Check it out and play along:
Yeah there's no way she had seen Midsommar. It was clear she just read the Wikipedia entry and tried to pass it off. Kudos to Nolan for nailing this one. Though she only knew that because she does the same thing.
The details of Aquaman are difficult to recount because they are pretty ridiculous. So we can give Kimes a pass for stumbling through that one. But Midsommar is definitely not something you should ever watch on a plane. That should have given it away.