Dan Hurley Had a Heated Exchange With the Creighton Crowd After UConn's Loss
By Kyle Koster
The UConn Huskies, even with all their talent and pedigree, learned the hard way last night that one does not simply stride confidently into the CHI Health Center and beat the Creighton Blue Jays. Dan Hurley summed things up after the 85-66 drubbing by saying his staff did a bad job coaching and players did a bad job playing, which is an awful combination.
It was surprisingly clear-headed analysis considering the fact that Hurley had to exit through the designated tunnel with Creighton fans ramped up to 12 and giving him the business. All the business.
Footage of the UConn coach appearing to say something about "knocking out" one someone shouting something particularly triggering from the peanut gallery has emerged for enjoyment and thinkpieces.
Look, this type of exchange is not ideal. It's only the regular season and the Huskies still enjoy a two-game lead as they cruise to a sure Big East crown. Coaches probably shouldn't be boasting about their fighting prowess because of the optics. On the other hand, we're pretty sure we're not huge fans of whomever was chirping him to the point it caused such a reaction.
Since nothing happened it's probably one a 2 or 3 out of 10 on the outrage scale. And Hurley is smart to use that verbiage because of its throwback verbiage. Hollering like someone from Boardwalk Empire about popping someone right in the kisser is not nearly as threatening and something from the modern vernacular.
Maybe next time both parties can agree to setting things with a duel or public display of marksmanship. Something we'd all enjoy.