Roundup: Damian Lillard Wins MVP at NBA All-Star Game; Rick Pitino Blasts St. John's; Daytona 500 Postponed
California is bracing for another major storm ... More than 400 detained in Russia as country mourns Alexei Navalny's death ... A cougar attacked five cyclists in Washington ... China set to showcase its homegrown jetliner ... A new poll of historians weren't kind to Donald Trump ... Biden administration weighs slowing shift to electric vehicles ... Two police officers, paramedic are shot to death in Minnesota ... All the winners from the BAFTAs ... "Bob Marley: One Love" won at the box office this weekend ... The NBA All-Star Game was pretty ridiculous ... Damian Lillard won MVP ... Rain postponed the Daytona 500 until Monday ... Rick Pitino ripped his St. John's team ... Hideki Matsuyama shot a 62 to win the Genesis ...
The full 3-point showdown between Sabrina Ionescu and Stephen Curry.
Every dunk from the 2024 NBA Slam Dunk Contest.
Robert Downey Jr.'s winning speech from the BAFTAs.
Cillian Murphy also took home the BAFTA for his performance in Oppenheimer.
