Damian Lillard Makes Cool Shots, But His Loyalty Has Gotten Quite Boring
The Milwaukee Bucks blew out the Portland Trail Blazers on Monday night, 127-108. The loss dropped the Blazers to 26-28 on the season. Damian Lillard provided the lone highlight for the home crowd, hitting a ridiculously long three-pointer late in the first half with 13 seconds remaining on the shot clock. It went it and looked awesome.
It cut the lead to 12.
If Lillard is lucky, he'll get to try to do similarly awesome stuff in the play-in tournament depending on how the Blazers finish the regular season. It is extremely unlikely that Portland both makes it out of the play-in tournament and the first round of the playoffs. If they did, it would be just the fourth time Portland has been able to do so with Lillard in more than a decade. They have missed the postseason twice and been knocked out in the first round five times.
Yet Lillard will not go elsewhere. The man loves Portland. In his defense, it's a great city. And he just keeps going to work there. Year after year. He signs contracts and then extensions on those contracts. And whenever people try to get him to talk about wanting to play somewhere else, he refuses. He is committed to winning Portland and no matter how many times people try to put him in trade rumors he just refutes it.
It's really annoying! And boring. And mostly unusual. Every star player gets sick of something and wants a trade somewhere. At 32-years old and signed through the 2026-2027 season it's starting to look like it will never happen for Lillard.