Dallas Stars Fan Punched So Hard He Nearly Loses His Mullet
The Dallas Stars hosted the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night, beating the visiting team, 4-1, in front of the home crowd at American Airlines Center. Things did not go as well for everyone in the stands as one Stars fan sporting a Jamie Benn sweater and a mullet got into it with a fan sitting one row up. Their brief confrontation was caught on video which shows the guy challenging the other fan to "step down here" before using a racial slur. That's when he gets punched in the face.
*NSFW*
It's just a bad video for this guy. He gets caught on camera using that language. He gets punched in the head. His girlfriend jumps in to try and defend him. He gets absolutely manhandled while someone calls him a "little boy" and worst of all he tries to play the he started it card.