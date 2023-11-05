Dallas Goedert Appears to Suffer Nasty Arm Injury
The Philadelphia Eagles are beating the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in a big NFC East matchup, but they keep suffering injuries. Quarterback Jalen Hurts took a helmet off his already injured knee, and tight end Dallas Goedert suffered an ugly injury to his right arm.
The injury came after Goedert caught a pass and was running along the sideline deep in Cowboys territory. He got tangled up Cowboys safety Markquese Bell and his forearm bent in ways it isn't supposed to.
As if we needed another reminder, but the NFL is really violent. That doesn't look great, especially after seeing Goedert's reaction. The arm got pulled under him at an odd angle, then Bell landed on it. That could not have felt good. He was quickly taken to the locker room for X-rays and was ruled out of the game.
The Eagles entered the week 7-1 but are starting to get banged up. Hopefully Goedert's injury isn't too bad and that Hurts' knee injury isn't a big deal.
UPDATE: It's official, Goedert has a fracture in his forearm.