Dak Prescott Takes Nasty Hit to the Head Against Bills
The Dallas Cowboys have not had a great start in their big matchup with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. They trailed 14-0 early in the second quarter and had already gotten into a fight. Things got even worse when Dak Prescott got absolutely lit up by a hit to the head after a scramble.
With 12:15 left in the second quarter, Prescott and the Cowboys faced second-and-9 from their own 26-yard line. Prescott dropped back, found no one open, then scrambled for five yards. As he began to give himself up, Buffalo linebacker Tyrel Dodson hit Prescott in the head with what was obviously an illegal hit.
Video below:
Dodson was rightly slapped with an unnecessary roughness penalty, which gave Dallas' drive life. The Cowboys wound up getting a field goal to cap it off.
A late hit on Prescott had sparked a mini-brawl earlier in the game, so this one is getting a little chippy.