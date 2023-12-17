Cowboys-Bills Fight Sparked by Late Hit to Dak Prescott's Head
By Liam McKeone
The Dallas Cowboys went to Buffalo to take on the Bills on Sunday afternoon. Both teams are coming off big wins against their rivals so expectations were quite high heading into the game. It seems the adrenaline was pumping pretty hard, too, because it took less than a quarter for the two teams to get into a fight.
After the Bills marched down the field to open the game with a touchdown run, Dak Prescott took over for the Cowboys in an attempt to do the same. On a third down near midfield Prescott tucked and ran the ball to gain the first down. As he slid to end the play, though, Bills safety Taylor Rapp came flying in and caught Prescott in the head.
This did not please the Cowboys, and especially not offensive lineman Zach Martin. He came charging in and belly-bumped the offending Buffalo player to the ground, causing a fight to break out.
Fortunately for everybody involved the contact on Prescott ended up being fairly marginal because if Rapp had connected on a full-speed diving tackle to the opposing quarterback's head, this would have been a much bigger fight.
Ultimately Martin's enforcement cost his team. Instead of getting a free 15 yards tacked onto the end of the run, he got flagged for hitting Rapp and the penalties offset. The Cowboys would then fail to advance the ball any further and punt. The NFL might issue some fines after this.
Still, if this is what the first quarter is looking like, the rest of the game promises to be spicy indeed.