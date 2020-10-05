Dak Prescott Deserves Better Than the Dallas Cowboys
By Ryan Phillips | Oct 05 2020
Dak Prescott deserves better than this. The 27-year-old quarterback has lit up opposing defenses to open the season and is on an incredible tear. Unfortunately the Dallas Cowboys are failing their leader in every way.
Prescott now holds the record for most passing yards by a quarterback through four weeks with 1,690. That's more than 100 yards ahead of the previous record holder (Kurt Warner in 2000, 1,557). On Sunday, Prescott threw for 502 yards and four touchdowns but his team lost by 11 points at home. How on Earth does that happen?
While he was out there firing bullets and working his tail off to keep his team in the game, the rest of the roster just collapsed in the face of (checks notes...) the Cleveland freaking Browns.
So far Prescott has been impeccable. He's thrown for 450 or more yards in three consecutive weeks while completing 68.2 percent of his passes, averaging 8.4 yards per attempt, and racking up nine touchdowns against three interceptions. With all of those contributions from the most important player on the field, it's shocking the Cowboys are currently 1-3 and only have that win because the Falcons suffered an unimaginable collapse in Week 2.
The Cowboys have utterly fallen apart on defense this season. They rank 30th in yards allowed (430.5 per game) and 31st in rushing yards allowed (172.5 per game). They're also giving up an NFL-worst 36.5 points per game. They are currently leading the NFL in total offense (509.5 yards per game) and are third in points per game (31.5), but are 24th in rushing yards (101.8 per game). Prescott is basically creating all the offense on his own.
Dak is the Dallas Cowboys right now and the rest of the team is letting him down. Remember, Jerry Jones & Co. refused to pay him like an elite starting quarterback when they had the chance. Now they're stuck with him on the franchise tag and, unless they want to tag him again for big money in 2021, he could walk away after the season.
Frankly, Prescott should have been signed before the 2019 season, but Jones couldn't pull the trigger. If he winds up inking Prescott long-term, the decision to wait will cost him an incredible amount of money. We've been saying for months they needed to just bite the bullet and pay him. They failed to do so and now we're at a point where he's giving them elite productivity and his price tag is going up every week.
At every level, the Cowboys have failed Prescott. He deserves better.