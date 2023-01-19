Here Are the CW, LIV Golf Broadcast Details
LIV Golf has found its broadcast home. The league announced a new partnership with CW on January 19. The network will broadcast all 14 LIV tournaments in 2023. Here's everything you need to know about the deal.
CW LIV Broadcast Deal
From the official LIV press release, here's what the agreement will entail.
LIV Golf (“LIV”) and The CW Network (“The CW”) today announced they have entered into LIV’s first-ever U.S. broadcast television and streaming agreement. After a competitive bidding process, LIV Golf has awarded the rights to its live event coverage in a multi-year partnership to The CW. Beginning with the 2023 LIV Golf League season, The CW will air all 14 global events and stream the events live on The CW App.
It is important to note that CW will not broadcast all days of the tournaments, as some networks do for the biggest of PGA Tour events. CW will only broadcast the final two days of LIV tournaments on Saturday and Sunday.
Weekend tournaments will air live on Saturdays and Sundays on The CW and The CW App and on Fridays on The CW App.
Furthermore, LIV will still do its own production in-house. So this means that weird quirks from the streams, like their vibrant scoreboard, will be carried over to the broadcast.
LIV Golf’s innovative production coverage, which LIV will continue to produce with its in-house team, will maintain its format and style from the 2022 Invitational season. LIV’s coverage includes a shotgun start, distinctive live leaderboard, enhanced drone coverage, statistics-driven graphics, and fast-paced coverage featuring nearly twice as many golf shots per hour than traditional golf coverage.
LIV Broadcasters
In tandem with the above information, LIV will keep its announcing team from 2022 intact. CW will not be importing its own team.
The LIV on-air announce team will see its acclaimed on-air talent squad return, with Arlo White leading play-by-play alongside analysts David Feherty and Jerry Foltz in the booth, and Dom Boulet, Su-Ann Heng, and Troy Mullins providing coverage on the course and in feature segments.
LIV Broadcast Schedule
With all the fine print out of the way, here are the tournaments that CW will broadcast. The LIV release states CW will broadcast 14 events but as of now only seven have been announced.
February 24-26: LIV Golf Invitational Mayakoba
March 17-19: LIV Golf Invitational Tuscon
April 21-23: LIV Golf Invitational Adelaide
April 28-30: LIV Golf Invitational Singapore
May 12-14: LIV Golf Invitational Tulsa
June 30-July 2: LIV Golf Invitational Valderrama
August 4-6: LIV Golf Invitational Greenbrier