Twitter Reacts to Curt Schilling Wanting to Return to Baseball as a Manager By Ryan Phillips | Oct 11 2019 Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

On Friday, Bob Nightengale reported Curt Schilling would really like to get back into baseball and had interest in both the Philadelphia Phillies managerial opening and the Boston Red Sox pitching coach position.

Friends close to Curt Schilling say he would love to get back into the game, and has significant interest in interviewing for the the #Phillies managerial opening and/or the #RedSox pitching coach job. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) October 11, 2019

Twitter was quick to respond to the former All-Star and current right-wing conspiracy theorist wanting to return to Major League Baseball. We've collected some of the best reactions below.

why is Curt Schilling trendinhahahahahahahahahaha — keithlaw (@keithlaw) October 11, 2019

I know it’s not really the point here but how does Curt Schilling have any close friends left https://t.co/qMB9B1fc5n — Mike Gianella (@MikeGianella) October 11, 2019

Curt Schilling should get back into baseball like Casey Anthony should get back into parenting. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) October 11, 2019

Curt Schilling gets ejected from game, tweets the umpire is Q and that actually they’re playing five dimensional chess. — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) October 11, 2019

People more qualified to be managers than Curt Schilling:



Joe Girardi

Gabe Kapler

Will Venable

Me

Miss Molly

Casey Stengel's corpse

The coffin holding Casey Stengel's corpse

Joe Biden — Sheryl "The Counselor" Ring ?⚾️?⚖️ (@Ring_Sheryl) October 11, 2019

Curt Schilling has friends? https://t.co/c76I7vRwpm — David Leland (@DaveySports98) October 11, 2019

Curt Schilling has a better chance at a managerial position at Forever 21 than getting a managerial job in baseball. — Joe Pardavila (@joepardavila) October 11, 2019

Curt Schilling as the Pirates new manager would be the most Pennslytucky thing ever. — Morgan Pumpkins (@mport56) October 11, 2019

Just opened Twitter and see Curt Schilling is trending. Should I look?



Sure, I will. — Charlie Ricker (@ByCharlieRicker) October 11, 2019

Reports surfacing that Curt Schilling wants to manage. Please. Someone hire him. I could use the laugh next season. — Chris John (@TheBardTalks) October 11, 2019

The only think Curt Schilling should be managing is fucking himself. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) October 11, 2019

As a Cardinal fan, I think the Cubs should look at Curt Schilling for the manager position. — In the Mouth of Mattness (@mr_oberts) October 11, 2019

Ah that was a good laugh on a Friday.

Just so we're clear, there's absolutely zero chance of Curt Schilling ever managing, coaching or having anything to do with a Major League Baseball franchise again. Given some of the stuff he's said over the past few years, he's basically radioactive. No franchise is going to hire him and piss off half its fanbase in the process.