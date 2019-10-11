Twitter Reacts to Curt Schilling Wanting to Return to Baseball as a Manager
By Ryan Phillips | Oct 11 2019
On Friday, Bob Nightengale reported Curt Schilling would really like to get back into baseball and had interest in both the Philadelphia Phillies managerial opening and the Boston Red Sox pitching coach position.
Twitter was quick to respond to the former All-Star and current right-wing conspiracy theorist wanting to return to Major League Baseball. We've collected some of the best reactions below.
Ah that was a good laugh on a Friday.
Just so we're clear, there's absolutely zero chance of Curt Schilling ever managing, coaching or having anything to do with a Major League Baseball franchise again. Given some of the stuff he's said over the past few years, he's basically radioactive. No franchise is going to hire him and piss off half its fanbase in the process.