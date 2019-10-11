Curt Schilling Reportedly Interested in Open Red Sox, Phillies Coaching Positions By Liam McKeone | Oct 11 2019 Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

It's been a decade since we've seen Curt Schilling on the diamond, but it appears he's feeling the pull of the game once more. Bob Nightengale reports Schilling is looking to get back into baseball and would be interested in interviewing for the Phillies' open manager position, as well as the pitching coach spot for the Red Sox.

Schilling was a very good pitcher in his heyday, but his post-MLB excursions haven't been nearly as successful. He borrowed nearly $100 million from the state of Rhode Island to create his own video game company before defaulting on the loan in only two years. Schilling had worked as an analyst for ESPN before he was fired after sharing an anti-transgender post on Facebook.

It's hard to imagine a team giving Schilling a chance, seeing as he would come with a lot of baggage and negative PR. But crazier things have happened.