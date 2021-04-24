Roundup: Cryptocurrency Market Plunges; Jana Kramer Is Getting Divorced; Chiefs Land Orlando Brown Jr.
CDC recommends U.S. resume Johnson & Johnson vaccine use ... Republicans continue hostility towards U.S. intelligence services ... Capitol rioter turned in by match on Bumble ... Cryptocurrency market hit hard on Friday ... Brazil is facing a hunger epidemic ... Flushed wipes are clogging sewage pipes ... Joe Biden ready to unveil capital gains tax hike ... Jana Kramer has filed for divorce from Mike Caussin ... "Captain America 4" is in the works ... Cannes Film Festival to return in July ... Caitlin Jenner is running for governor of California ... Pelicans considering a sign-and-trade of Lonzo Ball ... Mickie James deserved better from WWE ... Bears great Steve McMichael battling ALS ... The Chiefs landed Orlando Brown Jr. from the Ravens ... Top recruit Michael Foster signs with G-League ... Steelers cornerback Justin Layne arrested ...
This is incredible:
One of my favorite edition of SNL's "Celebrity Jeopardy!":
The times Halle Berry crushed it on "Hot Ones":
Shock G (aka Humpty Hump) died on Thursday. You bet your ass we're going to honor the man who brought us Digital Underground and "The Humpty Dance":
Shock G also guested on Tupac's most underrated song, "I Get Around":