The 49ers Are So Much Better Than Detroit It's Laughable Vs. No They Aren't
By Kyle Koster
Good morning. Craig Carton and I are about to present opposing sides of an argument and you'll have to decide which one holds more weight and has a bigger chance of aging like spoiled milk come Sunday night. Here he is on his show this morning talking about the NFC Championship Game and how much better the San Francisco 49ers are than the Detroit Lions.
This is a take we hadn't heard yet. Because where, exactly, is the laughter coming from? Certainly not the 49ers, who know that Deebo Samuel might not play at all and will be far less than 100 percent if he does. Not from the pundits at large who have actually been pretty open to a seven-point underdog going in and knocking off the favorite. It's entirely possible San Francisco wins in a laughter but, man, that does not seem probable.
Carton previously said this was an unwinnable game for the Lions. On the bright side, he did call the city a dump.
Unwinnable! The fourth-best team in football could never beat the second-best. A touchdown road dog could never beat an NFC powerhouse. Why, you'd have to go all the way back to the Packers-Cowboys for an example of that.
This is all fun and games and deep down I'm petrified Carton's comments are going to be proven to be prophetic. But that's the thing about all pregame content. No one knows! Anything! That's why we love sports.
It's so weird to even have the Lions in discussions like this. Obviously some of us aren't handling it well. Sorry!