Where Will Jim Harbaugh Coach After Michigan Wins The College Football Playoff Title?
Jim Harbaugh rumors have returned. And unlike previous years, it actually makes sense that the Michigan coach might be ready to move on. Not because he necessarily wants to leave his high-profile dream job, but because the walls are closing in. Harbaugh and the Wolverines are currently in One Last Job mode, knowing that they need to pull off this heist and then disappear forever.
Or in Harbaugh's case, get a job coaching in the NFL again. Previous rumors have seemed pointless and proved to be nothing as Harbaugh has remained at Michigan for nearly a decade now. But with the cheating allegations and suspensions it might actually be time to go. And people are ready.
So who wants a shot at the possible champ? Could he replace Bill Belichick in New England? Steal a job somewhere he has history like Indianapolis? Or maybe just walk away forever to sell khakis and get a real job.
Chicago Bears
The Bears are supposedly going to put Justin Fields and their fans through another season of Matt Eberflus, which is absolutely insane. If they can get Harbaugh, they have to. The Bears need to do something drastic as the Packers appear to be settling down for another decade of Hall of Fame quarterback play with Jordan Love. Chicago needs a good coach who can build an offense around a quarterback's actual talents. Harbaugh has done that wherever he's been. Plus, he has history with the franchise, having been a Bears quarterback from 1987 to 1993.
Dallas Cowboys
This would not be the first time that Jerry Jones has hired a high-profile college football coach to take over the Cowboys. It worked out well with Jimmy Johnson and then Barry Switzer. Maybe if the Cowboys fall short again under Mike McCarthy the time has come for him to do it again. If Jerry wants a coach with questionable time management skills, then he should hire the guy who called a timeout so he could kneel the ball against his end zone one extra time in the final seconds of regulation last night.
Las Vegas Raiders
Does Harbaugh want to embrace his inner-pirate? Does he want a Jon Gruden-size paycheck? Las Vegas has everything he needs to build a winner. An owner who is sick of everything. A Michigan connection with potential team minority owner Tom Brady. The only thing stopping him is the possible emergence of Antonio Pierce who beat the Chiefs and put up 63 on the Chargers before a loss to the Colts last weekend. Under normal circumstances, Pierce would probably get another season, but Jim Harbaugh is not normal.
Khaki Factory
Maybe Harbaugh will just walk away having accomplished everything he set out to do when he returned to Michigan. Ohio State has been vanquished for three straight seasons. A National Championship is a serious possibility. Perhaps the time has come to share his insights on national television. Who needs the stress of putting together comprehensive gameplans while outside forces conspire to accuse you of cheating when all you've done is hire a go-getter who likes to fix vacuum cleaners. Football won't have Jim Harbaugh to kick around forever.