Tight End Jake Ferguson is the Ultimate Proof the Dallas Cowboys Are Back
If you're feeling very early-90's lately, that's because the Dallas Cowboys are back. They just destroyed their divisional rivals, 33-13, on national television. Their quarterback, Dak Prescott, is a leading MVP candidate. They have a dominant defense and high-powered offense. And the final piece of the puzzle, the thing that brings it all together, is their modern day Jay Novacek, second-year tight end Jake Ferguson.
Ferguson had five catches for 78 yards in the Cowboys win. He also provided the team with two big highlights. He took two Eagles defenders for a ride on a big third down during the third quarter.
And then he hurdled poor cornerback Kelee Ringo on a play that will live on forever because it looked freaking awesome from every conceivable angle.
Successfully jumping over a defender and landing on your feet is one of the coolest things you can do on a football field. Many try and most fail. While Ferguson was immediately tackled, he completed the hurdle and effectively posterized Ringo in the process.
Meanwhile, on TikTok, Ferguson's apparent girlfriend, Haley Cavinder danced in a Cowboys jersey. There is not much that says you've made it in 2023 than that sentence.
Consider the fact that in recent years the only videos posted of Cowboys fans on game days featured broken televisions or Skip Bayless performatively throwing jerseys in the trash. If there was internet in the early 90's Cowboys content would have been much closer to this than the others.
The Cowboys are officially back.