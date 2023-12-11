Cowboys-Eagles Fan Fight Spills Into Silent Auction at AT&T Stadium
By Liam McKeone
On Sunday night the Dallas Cowboys buried the Philadelphia Eagles in a statement game, beating their divisional rivals 33-13. There was also, as we've come to expect, some extracirriculars happening in the stands. After the Cowboys put the finishing touches on their huge divisional victory, a video went viral of two fans engaging in a violent fight in the AT&T Stadium concourse.
There are two things that make this fan fight video stand out compared to the others. The first thing is that one of the combatants is wearing a Michael Crabtree Raiders shirsey, which is an objectively hilarious decision. Two, this fight spilled into one of those silent auction areas that litter professional sports stadiums. So these dudes were swinging each other around into extremely, extremely expensive merchandise.
Enjoy, with some music to go with it.
It is so improbable they didn't break anything. And yet it doesn't seem like they did! Two fully grown men stumbling into a signed Michael Jordan jersey and nothing bad happened. Unbelievable.
This had the chance to be the most expensive fan fight we've seen yet. But the two men escaped scot-free from that particular charge.