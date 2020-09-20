Jerry Jones Was Hyped After the Cowboys Recovered an Onside Kick
By Ryan Phillips | Sep 20 2020
The Dallas Cowboys completed an incredible comeback on Sunday to snatch a win away from the Atlanta Falcons. A most critical part of that comeback was an onside kick Dallas improbably recovered with 1:49 to go in the game. Jerry Jones was fired up when his team grabbed the ball.
Here's Jerry celebrating:
The Cowboys trailed the Falcons 39-24 with less than five minutes remaining and managed to win the game. Dak Prescott hit Dalton Schultz for a touchdown with 4:57 to go and wound up scoring on a one-yard sneak with 1:49 to go to cut Atlanta's lead to 39-37. Then somehow, the Cowboys recovered this onside kick:
That's what prompted Jones' celebration.
The Cowboys proceeded to drive the ball and Greg Zuerlein drilled a 46-yard field goal to win it.
What a comeback. Jones was appropriately hyped.