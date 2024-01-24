Dallas Cowboys Families Cannot Log Off and It's Getting Pretty Ridiculous
By Kyle Koster
The Dallas Cowboys' season ended like 10 days ago but they are still very much an important topic on the morning talk shows. And to be perfectly clear, they should be because they're spiraling into a full-fledged soap opera right now thanks to every family member with a connection to the team deciding to go completely out of pocket. Just this weekend we had CeeDee Lamb's mother saying Dak Prescott ain't it, Prescott's brother saying the quarterback might be happier elsewhere, and Micah Parson's brother pocket-watching the embattled signal-caller.
They won't log off. Everyone involved steadfastly refuses to log off, no matter how much worse they might make things by blazing right through that filter. Resulting in this incredible graphic on Get Up during a segment discussing just what in the hell is going on down there.
Look, you don't need a smart person on television to tell you there's a culture problem with the Cowboys. You can figure that one out pretty well for yourself. Right now they look like a travel baseball team that's gone off the rails because parents are just letting it fly in the group chat. To the point — and this feels crazy — I'm not even sure Mike McCarthy's job is all that desired considering what it comes with. From ownership, players, the fans, and now the families.
Yikes.