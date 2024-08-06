Why Trading for Brandon Aiyuk Makes No Sense for the Patriots
By Evan Bleier
Third-to-last in the NFL in total touchdowns last season with just 27, the New England Patriots are in dire need of an injection of offense to help a unit that drafted Drake Maye at No. 3 overall to replace Mac Jones but will likely go with veteran Jacoby Brissett at quarterback to start Week 1.
That injection could come in the form of versatile wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who has seemingly wanted out of San Francisco for months and has finally been granted the right to negotiate the terms of a new contract with the Patriots, Browns, Commanders and Steelers, a league source told NBC Sports Bay Area.
In addition to signing 26-year-old Aiyuk, who led the 49ers in receptions and receiving yards the last two seasons but has yet to get on the practice field during training camp, to a new contract that would pay him at least $20-to-$25 million annually and include a boatload of guaranteed cash, any of those potential suitors would also have to work out a deal with the 49ers that would likely include a package of players and draft picks.
On paper, the Browns probably have the best chip to offer the win-now 49ers as they could send wide receiver Amari Cooper back to San Fran in a package for Aiyuk. The Browns, who haven't made a first-round pick since 2021 after sending three to Houston in the trade for quarterback Deshaun Watson, hold eight draft selections in 2025, including one in the first round.
The Patriots, who drafted wideouts Ja'Lynn Polk (Washington) and Javon Baker (UCF) in April, don't really have much veteran offensive talent to offer the Niners, but could see if San Fran would be willing to take back former 49er Kendrick Bourne in a deal. The Pats could also offer to include disgruntled pass-rusher Matthew Judon, who has been an unhappy camper at training camp due to his contract situation.
The 49ers, who were tied with the Dolphins for the most touchdowns in the NFL last season with 61, could use Aiyuk, but they don't really need him. The Patriots on the other hand badly need a player like Aiyuk but they probably won't be able to use him to his full capacity thanks to their Brissett-Maye quarterback tandem and a shaky offensive line that may rely on rookie Caedan Wallace at left tackle.
It also seems unlikely that the Patriots, who only have a single offensive player with an average salary of more than $10 million (right tackle Mike Onwenu) would trade for a wide receiver and then make him their highest-paid player. It also seems unlikely the locker room would love a move like that.
"It's still a fluid situation that could lead to several outcomes, including Aiyuk staying with the 49ers and playing out the fifth-year option on his rookie deal that would pay him $14.124 million, sources said," according to ESPN. "Other teams are willing to pay Aiyuk more than twice as much, but he has balked so far at multiple offers, according to sources."
Given the cost in terms of cash and draft compensation as well as the current state of New England's football team, don't be surprised if the Patriots end up balking at pulling the trigger on a trade for Aiyuk.