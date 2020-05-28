Conor McGregor-Anderson Silva Would Be the Most Unnecessary Super Fight Ever

View this post on Instagram

SUPER ??FIGHT 176.37LBS Tenho uma imensa admiração pelo grande atleta Conor e acredito que um super fight seria algo histórico para o esporte, nem um de nós precisa provar mais nada a ninguém; acredito que os fãs do ufc e do esporte gostariam de ver este grande espetáculo marcial, testar minhas habilidades marciais com ele seria fantástico!! I have immense admiration for the great athlete that Conor is and I believe that a super fight would go down in the history of the sport, neither of us need to prove anything to anyone; I believe that fans of the UFC and of this sport would like to watch this great martial arts spectacle, it would be fantastic to test my martial arts skills against him!!