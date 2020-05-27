Is Fight Island Coming? The UFC, Inspired by John Oliver, Has Filed 'UFSEA' Trademarks
By Stephen Douglas | May 27 2020
Zuffa, the parent company of the UFC, has filed four new trademarks related to the term "UFSEA." UF-SEA is something coined by Last Week Tonight in response to the UFC's Fight Island plans. It seems that Dana White changed his tune about this John Oliver segment.
This means that we are even closer to Fight Island. The UFC has an event this weekend that will take place at their APEX Center in Las Vegas, but after that, none of their upcoming cards have announced venues. UFC 250, which was supposed to happen in Brazil in May, is scheduled to take place on June 6th. There is an event scheduled every Saturday in June so you have to think that if they're really going to do a Fight Island / UFSEA event, it's going to start happening in the next few weeks.
After pulling off three shows in a tight window in Jacksonville, the UFC is probably pretty confident this private island thing is going to go off without a hitch. Hopefully, they're right. It wouldn't take much for this to turn into the Ultimate FyreFestival Championships, no matter where the fights take place.