Commanders Screwed By Uncalled Pass Interference on Darnay Holmes
The New York Giants beat the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football, 20-12. The Commanders got very, very close to the end zone on their final drive before turning the ball over on downs. On fourth and goal Taylor Heinicke threw the ball to Curtis Samuel in the end zone and the pass was broken up by Darnay Holmes.
Clearly it was pass interference as Cris Collinsworth and Terry McAulay agreed during the postgame show. Pretty much everyone agreed that a defender pretending to be a backpack is a penalty except for the officials working the actual game.
Another look:
Here is McAulay claiming it was definitely PI:
It wouldn't be an NFL weekend without a horrible non-call that upsets everyone.