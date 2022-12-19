The Washington Commanders Will Literally Punt From Anywhere
The New York Giants took a 14-3 lead into halftime against the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football. Considering how most of the Commanders possessions ended, trailing by 11 wasn't really that bad. On their first drive of the game they punted on fourth-and-12 which doesn't seem too unusual until you find out they were on the Giants 34-yard line. Here's how that went.
So they would have been better off running a draw that gained three yards and turned the ball over on downs. Or they could have, you know, tried to get the first down. Pretty much anything but punt from the 34.
The Commanders kicked a field goal on their second possession and then fumbled from their own two on the next drive. And then they punted again from the Giants side of the field. This time on 4th and 6 from the 40. At least this one was downed inside the five. Of course, if you're going to rate the punt on the result then you should know the Giants proceeded to go on a 97-yard touchdown drive.
So in conclusion, Washington punted from the 40 and 34 which is almost unthinkable in the modern era. Just a tough look for Ron Rivera.