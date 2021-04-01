Colin Kaepernick's Former Backup Colt McCoy Helped Pressure Texas to Keep 'The Eyes of Texas'
Colt McCoy signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday. The Cardinals will be his fifth team since he was drafted in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns. McCoy has started 30 games over the last decade, throwing 30 touchdown passes and 28 interceptions. He has also fumbled 23 times.
How does McCoy continue to get work in the NFL? Because he is a "veteran." Just like how Chase Daniel, who recently signed with the Los Angeles Chargers, is still in the league because he is a "mentor." It is unclear what either of these guys can do for a young quarterback besides suggest a good accountant. Since entering the league undrafted in 2009, Daniel has been with six (Arizona makes seven) franchises. Daniel, now 34, has started five games in his career and made $38 million. And yes, of course he has a Super Bowl ring.
By comparison, McCoy's $20 million in career earnings isn't so egregious. While he doesn't have a ring, McCoy has been to the playoffs twice in his career. Obviously, he never touched the field either time. He was a member of the 2013 San Francisco 49ers team that went to the NFC Championship. McCoy was then the backup for Colin Kaepernick.
Kaepernick, who is younger than Daniel and McCoy, has been out of the NFL since 2016 after he kneeled to protest racial injustice. While Kaepernick was been working as an activist, unable to even get a tryout with a team, Daniel and McCoy has continued to collect paychecks to hold the proverbial clipboard.
The morning after McCoy signed with the Cardinals, the Texas Tribune published a report that McCoy had been among a group of rich and powerful Texas alumni and donors pressuring the university to keep "The Eyes of Texas" as the alma mater. If you need a refresher, black student athletes have been asking or demanding the university drop the song because of its "racist undertones." Boosters sent racist e-mails in response.
Instead of listening to the student athletes, football players were forced to remain on the field to honor the Texas tradition because McCoy and other alumni organized and presented a unified front to make sure the players knew their place.
How much clearer can Colt McCoy, the University of Texas and the NFL make it?