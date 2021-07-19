Roundup: Collin Morikawa Wins the Open Championship; 'Space Jam' Wins the Box Office; Boris Johnson in Quarantine
More than 180 dead in European floods ... Coco Gauff out of Olympics after positive COVID test ... Collin Morikawa won The Open Championship ... Three Olympic athletes test positive for COVID in Tokyo ... Boris Johnson to quarantine after COVID-19 exposure ... Private Israeli spyware used to hack cellphones of journalists, activists worldwide ... Climate change comes to wine country ... "Space Jam: A New Legacy" hauled in $31.7 million at the box office ... List of every "Space Jam" cameo ... Blink 182's Mark Hoppus has Stage 4 lymphoma ... Colin Farrell discusses Penguin transformation ... Fan banned from every MLB ballpark after throwing ball at Alex Verdugo ... Lewis Hamilton won the British Grand Prix ... U.S. women's basketball team wins first exhibition ... U.S. men's team beat Spain in final Olympic tune-up ... Shohei Ohtani went deep again ... U.S. soccer beat Canada 1-0 to win group at the Gold Cup ...
Bucks' tenacity creates chance for storybook finals win [Sports Illustrated]
What Collin Morikawa's British Open win means {The Athletic]
Are the Olympics worth it? [New York Times]
The Delta variant is driving a wedge through Missouri [The Atlantic]
Chris Paul's boneheaded foul on Giannis may have cost the Suns Game 5 [The Big Lead]
Every MLB team's trade deadline strategy [MLB.com]
Conan O'Brien reflects on the end of his late night talk show:
I'm so sorry Diamondbacks fans, watching this can't be any fun:
Highlights from U.S. Soccer's 1-0 win over Canada in the Gold Cup:
In honor of Mark Hoppus' cancer battle, we're going Blink-182 heavy with our music today:
"Dammit"
"Josie"
"What's My Age Again?"