Collin Morikawa: I'm Not Going Anywhere
It happened quickly but the PGA Tour has turned into the NBA with internet sleuths carefully refreshing player's bios to catch any changes that may indicate they're jumping ship to LIV. Last night Brooks Koepka did the thing where he erased all mentions of the Tour and sparked speculation. This morning it was reported that he is, in fact, off to sandier pastures with the Saudi golf league.
Collin Morikawa also made some edits around the same time. And while Koepka seemed like a matter of when not if in terms of LIV, the possibility of Morikawa jumping was unsettling and surprising to most. After a sleepless night, though, the two-time major champion logged on to confirm that, like Jordan Belfort, he isn't going anywhere. But not without tsk-tsking the media for creating drama.
Look, I am beyond thrilled that this guy is going to stick around. He's one of the best players out there and it's super-easy to root for him. And it's cool that he's gotten good at Twitter. But let's be real. It's not the media that's creating drama. The PGA Tour, LIV, and the players caught in the middle are currently filming the messiest possible episode of Real Housewives of Pebble Beach. We can't help but notice that tradition and survival is at stake here. We can't help but study the tea leaves to see what domino may fall next.