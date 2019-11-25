College Football Week 14 Picks Against the Spread By Kyle Koster | Nov 25 2019 Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Season records: Koster 68-57; Giuffra 62-54; Phillips 59-66; McKeone 58-67

Virginia Tech (-2.5) at Virginia

Koster: The Hokies have won seven of eight with the lone blemish being a one-point loss to Notre Dame in South Bend. VT's defense has risen to the occasion and put two consecutive shutouts on the board for departing Bud Foster. What a tribute. Look for them to do it again against a bitter rival in a low-scoring affair. Virginia Tech 17, Virginia 13

McKeone: Both teams have played well at points this year, but the VT defense has been rolling and Virginia's offense hasn't been that impressive against tougher competition. Home-field won't do it here. Virginia Tech 24, Virginia 14

Phillips: Virginia Tech is rolling as the defense has really stepped up. I expect a close game but I'll take the Hokies. Virginia Tech 21, Virginia 17

Giuffra: The last time Virginia beat Virginia Tech was 2003, so it's seemingly crazy to think a 15-year streak will end this year. Well, call me crazy, but Virginia is undefeated at home this year and averages 39 PPG at home too, nearly 16 points higher than on the road. Virginia 25, Virginia Tech 19

Wisconsin (-2.5) at Minnesota

Koster: College GameDay is making its maiden voyage to Minneapolis and here's wishing Lee Corso purifies himself in the waters of Lake Minnetonka. This will be a very nervy game for the Gophers who haven't been in such a pressure-packed situation in years. In times like these, it's great to have a reliable ground game to turn to. The only problem: the best back will be wearing red and white. The Badgers play Cinderella to earn a chance at redemption against Ohio State. Wisconsin 30, Minnesota 20

McKeone: This is a tough one. Tanner Morgan has been crushing it in recent weeks, and Wisconsin has bounced back after their big loss to Ohio State. I'm rolling with the Gophers and that home crowd, but it'll come down to the wire. Minnesota 28, Wisconsin 27

Phillips: Minnesota is a home underdog despite the incredible season the team has put together...there's a reason for that. Wisconsin is likely the better team man-for-man and Jonathan Taylor has run off three-straight games of 200 yards rushing or more. Bucky takes what should be a really good matchup. Wisconsin 31, Minnesota 27

Giuffra: Wisconsin won 16 straight against Minnesota before last year. Is that a new trend or a one-off? Wisconsin doesn't play as well on the road as at home this year, averaging 10 fewer points per game. I think this is close either way, but Minnesota seemed to peak against Penn State, so I'll lean toward the Badgers. Wisconsin 35, Minnesota 30

Clemson (-25.5) at South Carolina

Koster: The Tigers are biding their time until the College Football Playoff. That hasn't stopped them from curb-stomping teams but rivalry games can get weird and it'd be a good time for Dabo to get his bench some reps late. Clemson 48, South Carolina 24

McKeone: Clemson is still playing pissed off and it won't stop now. Clemson 56, South Carolina 20

Phillips: Clemson has breezed through the weak ACC slate this season like a steamroller and finally faces an opponent that might offer a bit of resistance. I don't like huge spreads in rivalry games and I'll stick to that philosophy. Clemson 45, South Carolina 21

Giuffra: Clemson is beating up on inferior teams. South Carolina is woefully inferior to Clemson. Nuff said. Clemson 50, South Carolina 14

Texas A&M (+17) at LSU

Koster: Another week, another elite opponent for the Aggies. They gave Georgia a scare late and have been competitive in all their previous tilts with top-ranked teams. At a certain point, though, the cumulative toll will begin to show. LSU 45, Texas A&M 17

McKeone: This is a big line considering how close A&M kept it in Athens. LSU is certainly a better team and has a claim to the biggest home-field advantage in college football, but the Aggies won't be scared. The Tigers will win, but they won't cover. LSU 38, Texas A&M 24

Phillips: Texas A&M has a chance to give the Tigers a tough game, but in Death Valley ahead of a date in the SEC title game, I don't see LSU slowing down now. LSU 49, Texas A&M 24

Giuffra: Texas A&M has struggled on the road all season long, scoring a total of 23 points against quality opponents Georgia and Clemson. LSU is going to want to end this early and rest its starters, which is the one thing I'm scared of in terms of the 17-point spread. Still, I think LSU puts on one last show after losing in that epic OT game last year. LSU 40, Texas A&M 19

Alabama (-3.5) at Auburn

Koster: Just like that, it appears the Crimson Tide have serious playoff hope. That is, if they can win the Iron Bowl with a backup quarterback. And you know what? Auburn is going to pull out all the stops and make all these debates irrelevant. Auburn 24, Alabama 21

McKeone: I will die on the Bo Nix hill. There's blood in the water when it comes to Alabama, and Auburn can smell it. A Crimson Tide, if you will. Nix will lead his team to an Iron Bowl victory despite Alabama's advantage in skill position players. Auburn 31, Alabama 27

Phillips: This is going to be a really good game. Alabama has a shot at the playoff and Auburn knows it. I think the Tide wind up pulling this off, but it will come down to the wire. Alabama 28, Auburn 27

Giuffra: Auburn's defense has been great this year, holding LSU to a season-low 23 points. But Alabama's strength in the trenches will be put on display as it tries to prove it deserves a spot in the CFP. Alabama 31, Auburn 24

Oklahoma (-12) at Oklahoma State

Koster: The Sooners have no interest in playing a complete game anymore. They've escaped defeat in three straight weeks by the skin of their teeth. The Cowboys have a boatload of weapons at receiver and the best running back in the conference. Those who wager should consider grabbing the home team straight up. Oklahoma 41, Oklahoma State 38

McKeone: Oklahoma has no desire to take things easy on themselves, and I don't think that'll stop this week. It won't be the same level of heart attack, but much closer than any Sooner cares for. Oklahoma 45, Oklahoma State 38

Phillips: The Sooners have somehow pulled victory from the jaws of defeat in each of the last three weeks and face a rival this week. I expect another close battle, but the Sooners will find a way to win. Oklahoma 45, Oklahoma State 42

Giuffra: Baylor came into Stillwater and beat the Cowboys by 18 so the chance for a blowout is there. Really this comes down to Oklahoma's defense and if you trust them. I don't. Oklahoma 35, Oklahoma State 30

Cincinnati (+11) at Memphis

Koster: Would be great to see Luke Fickell get a signature win so he can negotiate more money from Michigan State in the offseason. Cincinnati 20, Memphis 18

McKeone: This should be a shootout, but the line seems too big for a Cincy offense that seems as lethal as Memphis'. Memphis 49, Cincinnati 45

Phillips: Cincinnati has a real shot to take down Memphis its potent offense. I like Luke Fickell's bunch to actually pull this one off. Cincinnati 27, Memphis 24

Giuffra: Memphis giving 11 points is kinda crazy considering Cincinnati's defense has allowed only four teams to score more than 20 on it this year. I'll take those points all day. Memphis 27, Cincinnati 21

Florida State (+17) at Florida

Koster: The Seminoles appear hopelessly adrift. But there's no better time than now to show signs of life. Love rivalry week. Florida 35, Florida State 20

McKeone: Yeah, this one won't be too close with Florida State in shambles and playing in Gainesville. Florida 38, Florida State 17

Phillips: The Gators should roll this week but a big spread in a rivalry game is dangerous. Give me the Gators but in a "closer-than-it-should-be" battle. Florida 31, Florida State 17

Giuffra: Florida State is not ready to compete against a defense like Florida's on the road and two wins over inferior opponents coming into this showdown won't help. Florida 38, Florida State 20

Colorado (+28) at Utah

Koster: Do yourself a favor and stay up to watch this playoff-caliber team. They won't cover but you won't be too surprised when you see them in the Final Four. Utah 35, Colorado 10

McKeone: This line is absolutely gigantic and absolutely justified. Utah's defense is excellent and an amped-up home crowd will give the offense the boost it needs. Utah 34, Colorado 3

Phillips: Utah needs a win to secure a place in the Pac-12 title game and earn a legit shot at the College Football Playoff. The Utes will be at home but I expect Colorado to play this closer than anyone is thinking. Utah 34, Colorado 27

Giuffra: Utah is an overrated team that doesn't deserve to be in the CFP conversation. Colorado will prove that this weekend by keeping this close. Utah 30, Colorado 15

Ohio State (-8.5) at Michigan

Koster: Let's do a thought experiment. What would the number have to be for you to confidently put your hard-earned money on the Wolverines. Like if I said 21, would you still have pause? Because my number is 22. Ohio State 41, Michigan 20

McKeone: I mean, has Michigan really looked so good recently that they deserve a single-digit line? I certainly don't think so. Shea Patterson has never proved he can make the big throws under the bright lights against the best talent, and I just cannot imagine he's suddenly going to do so now. Ohio State will continue to have Jim Harbaugh's number. Ohio State 38, Michigan 17

Phillips: Michigan has played well lately but Ohio State has been absolutely incredible all season. The Big House will have some impact on this game but not enough. Ohio State 35, Michigan 24

Giuffra: Ohio State will finish off its perfect regular season with a beatdown of Michigan, as is the new tradition. Ohio State 50, Michigan 20