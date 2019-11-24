College GameDay Headed to Minnesota for First Time Ever By Kyle Koster | Nov 23 2019 Abbie Parr/Getty Images

College GameDay is making its first trip to Minneapolis next week, the Star-Tribune reports. The traveling pregame jamboree will be headed a new city thanks large in part to the surprising play of the Gophers, who are hosting Wisconsin with a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game on the line.

GameDay has done a great job in recent years of trying out new venues and rewarding football fans outside the epicenters of success. Still, there are a few unlucky places who haven't had the privilege.

The Gophers were just one of 10 remaining Power Five teams to have never hosted the popular show, the others being Cal, Duke, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Rutgers, Syracuse, Virginia and Wake Forest.

Obviously the spiciest game on the docket next weekend is on the other side of the Big Ten, with Ohio State traveling to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan. But GameDay was one of three pregame shows there this morning, plus were on hand for last year's tilt.

Gotta share that wealth.

Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck tried to use some of his considerable energy to lure the program to town for the Penn State game on Nov. 9 but was unsuccessful.

They may have had to wait, but the crowd will be appropriately hyped.