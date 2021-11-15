Colin Cowherd: Seahawks Do Nothing Well Outside of Russell Wilson
The Seattle Seahawks were shut out for the first time in Russell Wilson's career on Sunday afternoon as the Green Bay Packers handed them a 17-0 beatdown. Wilson looked very much like a quarterback who hadn't played a live snap in five weeks, completing only 50 percent of his passes for a total of 161 yards and throwing two interceptions. Seattle's defense kept the team in the game by harassing Aaron Rodgers into a similarly uncharacteristic night, but it was not enough. The Seahawks now sit at 3-6 at the bottom of the NFC West.
The outlook is not rosy for Seattle, either. Wilson will revert back to his elite ways soon, but the non-quarterback flaws on the roster had a spotlight shone on them over the last month and it was particularly glaring yesterday. Pete Carroll's heralded secondary has been in tatters all season and the run game is entirely reliant on Wilson's passing to set it up.
Colin Cowherd, who has been especially critical of the non-Russ Seahawks all season long, put it rather simply in a scathing segment today: the Seahawks do nothing well outside of Wilson. And when Wilson isn't playing well, his team can't pick up the slack to emerge victorious, a juxtaposition on display yesterday as Rodgers' terrible day was covered by the rest of the Packers.
Nothing Cowherd said was wrong, and it is mighty concerning for Seattle, especially after Wilson spent all offseason rattling the front office's cages specifically because of those problems.
Watching this segment, I was struck by a revelation that the Seahawks are a lesser version of the New England Patriots' dynasty. Both teams were contenders way ahead of schedule because they found a great quarterback in the later rounds and hit on nearly all their draft picks. Teams rarely hit in the draft at the rate the Seahawks did in the early 2010s, finding multiple All-Pros in the span of two or three years. Eventually, the pendulum swings the other way. When it did for the Patriots, they utilized trades and free agency to hold the team over until the draft luck returned.
The difference between the two is, primarily, that Carroll is not Bill Belichick, obviously. Carroll needs great players in his system to succeed, while Belichick always does more with less and has a few majestic campaigns where all the pieces fit perfectly. The other problem is that general manager John Schneider has not been able to bring in the kind of talent Belichick was able to when the draft luck disappeared. He traded a haul for Jamal Adams, who is a good player but not a great one. His reticence to dive into free agency and overhaul entire positions is what caused Wilson's outburst this offseason.
Seattle is now in a spot where the roster cannot cover for Wilson if he's not Superman. This is an issue that can be fixed with some smart trades, good drafting, and a heaping of good luck. It's worth questioning if Schneider is the man for the job, though. This iteration of the Seahawks suggests he is not-- and Wilson's patience is already growing thin.