Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson Just Two Weird Quarterbacks Who Had Bad Games
Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson both returned to the field for the only teams they have ever played for on Sunday as the Green Bay Packers beat the Seattle Seahawks, 17-0. It wasn't quite the showdown of gunslingers that people hoped with Rodgers playing slightly better statistically and getting the win. After the game he spoke about how emotional it was. Via ESPN:
"A lot of emotions for sure," Rodgers said. "Good to be back with the guys, good to be back at home, good to be on the field, really. The most emotions from the whole night was probably walking off the field after the game. It definitely got me a little misty. It was good to feel those types of emotions and good to be back with the guys."
Did Joe Rogan say that being extra sentimental a longterm side effect of COVID? Rodgers missed exactly one game and was away from the team physically for about 10 days. He could still be in contact with anyone he wanted by phone or video chat. And on top of all that, last week's game was in Kansas City. Even if he had played this would have been his first game in Green Bay since October 24th.
On the other side of the field you have Russell Wilson who played horribly, and thus looked and sounded absolutely ridiculous over the last few days as he released two hype videos for his return and explained he had rehabbed 19 hours a day.
And then he completed 20 of 40 passes for 161 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions while his team got shut out.
I'm sure quarterbacks are really no different than any other football players. There are probably offensive linemen with hype videos that we never see. There are probably punters who get "misty" after they haven't played in front of the home fans in a couple weeks. It's just that we know everything about quarterbacks so we notice all this ridiculous stuff. So just look at them. Look at those weird human quarterbacks.