Colin Cowherd Returning to Work After Health Scare
By Brian Giuffra | Feb 14, 2021, 2:57 PM EST
Colin Cowherd suffered a terrifying moment the night before the Super Bowl when his friend had to rush him to the hospital with what Cowherd described as the worst pain he's ever experienced in his life. X-rays of his chest discovered the FOX TV and radio host had a blood clot in his lung, which forced Cowherd to take the week off from his show, The Herd with Colin Cowherd. Thankfully Cowherd has recovered and, even though he was scheduled to be off on President's Day, the popular sports analyst is returning to work tomorrow.
Cowherd was having dinner with his wife on the Saturday night before the Super Bowl when he felt a sharp pain on the right side of his chest. He was rushed to the emergency room by a friend and X-rays discovered the clot. They initially thought he might have COVID-19, but two tests came back negative.
Cowherd's absence the day after the Super Bowl was noticeable because it's one of the biggest days of the year for analysts like himself who wait all year to provide hot takes on the biggest singular sporting event of the year. Cowherd released the following video earlier this week updating everyone on what happened.
Thankfully things weren't worse for Cowherd and he's recovered enough to get back in the booth tomorrow. There we all hope to find out if he thinks Tom Brady is the GOAT and if Brady's Super Bowl win diminishes Bill Belichick's legacy. With the NFL season now over, that's really the only point that matters anyway.