Colin Cowherd Once Appeared on a FOX Comedy Called 'Cooper Barrett's Guide to Surviving Life'
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 15, 2021, 9:05 AM EST
Cooper Barrett's Guide to Surviving Life ran from January 3, 2016 to June 26, 2016. That doesn't sound like a long run, but to put it in perspective, David Blatt was the head coach of the Cavaliers when the show premiered and the Cavaliers beat the Warriors in the Finals with Tyronn Lue as head coach a week before the finale.
People forget that Game 7 was such a big deal that they delayed the season finale of Cooper Barrett's Guide to Surviving Life so LeBron James wouldn't have to compete. Instead, Cooper Barrett went head-to-head with the season six finale of Game of Thrones, "The Winds of Winter," a week later.
To say this was a different time is to put it mildly. Two weeks before this cameo, Colin Cowherd and Jason Whitlock had just debuted their new FOX Sports 1 debate show, Speak For Yourself. (Some guy named Jason McIntyre was also involved.)
As part of the promotion of the new show, FOX decided to see if Cowherd could act, giving him a cameo on Cooper Barrett's Guide to Surviving Life. Cowherd appeared on the second episode of the series on January 10, 2016. Here's a clip of him using the word "millennials' and going on Periscope as people so often did at the time.
Solid performance. According to IMDB, Cowherd would also appear on four episodes of FOX's Pitch later in the year. No wonder CBS was so keen to make a show about him five years earlier.
Do more people around here remember Cooper Barrett or CBS' threat to make a sitcom where Damon Wayans would play, "Nick Herd?" That was a full decade ago. (Not to be confused with the time Jason Alexander played Tony Kornheiser from 2004 to 2005.) At the time Cowherd was co-hosting the original SportsNation with Michelle Beadle. CBS went so far as to cast Eliza Dushku as Beadle.
Nick. Herd. Sorry, just think we need to bask in that one for a minute. Nick Herd. OK. That's enough. Article over.