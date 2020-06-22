Colin Cowherd Calls Jamal Adams One of the 7 Best Players in the NFL
By Ryan Phillips | Jun 22 2020
Colin Cowherd has been known to make bold pronouncements from time to time and on Monday he went down that road again. On The Herd, the veteran radio host proclaimed New York Jets safety Jamal Adams "one of the top five to seven players in the NFL." That is definitely bold.
Cowherd spent the segment admonishing the Jets for not signing the 24-year-old safety to a long-term deal already. Obviously, Adams is now looking for a way out of town, and recently hollered from his car that he would like to end up with the Dallas Cowboys.
Here's Cowherd's segment:
Adams is a two-time All-Pro and made the first team in 2019. He's certainly one of the best safeties in the league, no question. I'm not sure you can put him in the top five to seven in the NFL. Off the top of my head, Patrick Mahomes, Aaron Donald, Christian McCaffrey, Lamar Jackson, Russell Wilson, Ezekiel Elliott, Michael Thomas, Julio Jones, Ronnie Stanley, Quenton Nelson, and Stephon Gilmore are all definitely better than him right now. To be fair, that doesn't mean he won't surpass some of those guys soon.
I think Adams is a great player and the Jets need to figure out a way to lock him up long-term. But we should probably pump the brakes on calling him a top-five player in the league.