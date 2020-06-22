Jamal Adams Shouts Confirmation He Wants to Be Traded to the Cowboys From His Car
By Stephen Douglas | Jun 22 2020
Jamal Adams' contract negotiations with the New York Jets are not going well. After reportedly demanding a trade last week, he was apparently seen in a strip mall parking lot over the weekend. That's where a guy shouted at Adams in his SUV and asked him if he was going to Dallas. Adams shouted back in the affirmative.
This checks out. Adams is from the Dallas area. The Cowboys are one of the many teams who should be trying to trade for Adams. If that's where he wants to go and that's who wants him, the Jets will likely be holding out for a big haul. Which makes it more likely they blow this. Who could have seen that coming?