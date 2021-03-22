Colin Cowherd Compares Jon Gruden to Kim Kardashian
It's been an inauspicious return to the NFL coaching ranks for Jon Gruden. Two losing seasons and a late-season collapse in 2020 have led to a seat-heating situation in Vegas and questions concerning Gruden's ability to coach at an elite level anymore.
But no matter what happens the rest of the way, there's still that sweet, sweet money in his bank account. No one can take that away, not even the Raiders, who lured Gruden away from ESPN's broadcast booth with a reported 10-year, $100 million deal that was resoundingly mocked when it was issued in 2018.
Talent or no talent, Gruden has the bag, which is why Colin Cowherd compared him to Kim Kardashian today.
This is why you gotta love Cowherd. Few would think to compare an NFL coach to a reality TV/social media celebrity. Cowherd not only did so, he actually made it make sense.
Gruden did build a brand as a successful coach with the Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 1998-2008, making two Super Bowl appearances, winning one of them and leading his teams to the playoffs five times.
He enhanced that brand during a long run at ESPN, providing entertaining commentary on Monday Night Football as an analyst and insightful/viral pregame television with Gruden's QB Camp, where he interviewed young quarterbacks while breaking down film of them and others.
That brand building resulted in Raiders owner Mark Davis handing Gruden a generational bag of cash despite Gruden being out of coaching for 10 years at that point.
The one area I'd push back on Cowherd is Gruden is clearly a talented coach and analyst. Where Kardashian's talents lie is for someone else to decide. But Gruden has talent and he's won at the highest levels.
Anyway, this is all to say kudos to Cowherd for thinking outside the box. That's why he and his producers get paid the big bucks. They're entertaining, the same way Kardashian is to many. Some might call Cowherd the Kim Kardashian of sports media. Not me though. I would never do that to Kim.